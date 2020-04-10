Third person died from COVID-19 in Livingston County

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WROC) — A third person has died due to COVID-19 in Livingston County.

According to the Livingston County Department of Health, the Avon resident was a female in her 80s and died on Thursday at her resident. She had underlying health issues.

“We are truly devastated by the loss of another life to COVID-19. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and loved ones affected by this death. Now, more than ever, we must come together as a community to help save lives. Please continue to stay home and practice social distancing to stop the spread of this virus,” Livingston County Public Health Director Jennifer Rodriguez said.

LCDOH also reports two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Livingston County as of this morning, which brings the total number of positive cases to 34.

