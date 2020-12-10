The risk of getting an allergic reaction from vaccination? One in a million

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Thursday afternoon, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s panel of outside advisors voted the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine benefits outweigh its risk for use in individuals 16 years of age and older. While some folks in the community are questioning if they want to take it or not, some are citing a fear of allergic reaction.



On Wednesday some reports out of the UK stated a few people had severe reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine. In the meantime, British regulators are telling citizens to skip the vaccine if they have history of severe allergies. But lead physician for Allergy, Immunology, & Rheumatology department at Rochester Regional Health Dr. S. Shahzad Mustafa says don’t let this scare you – there’s still a lot we don’t know about those two cases, and the probability for a severe reaction is very low.

“Allergic reactions happen, they’re incredibly rare events,” he said. “Nothing we do in medicine, whether it’s ibuprofen or a vaccine is 100% risk free, it always comes down to does the benefit outweigh the risk,” he said.

Allergic reactions from vaccines occur in one in a million doses. That’s a statistic Dr. Mustafa says is very important to keep in mind if you’re worried it will happen to you. Even if you’re high risk for allergies.

“Those individuals should be vaccinated just like everyone else,” he says.

Dr. Mustafa says you have to look at allergic reactions on a case by case basis – a common fear people have – they think past reactions warrant future ones that are more severe. But actually, that’s not true.

“Every episode is an individual event, I’d be cautious in labeling someone with severe and someone with mild allergies, but you can have different severities of reaction,” he said.

And if you are still concerned that you might be allergic – Dr. Mustafa says talk to your physician or an allergist. You might be able to find out.

“We have some protocols for skin testing for vaccine allergies … even if an individual has an allergy to a vaccine they can sometimes receive it in a safe way, we give it with a certain protocol,” he said.

Dr. Mustafa says it’s important to stress that side effects to the vaccine like fever and achiness are expected, and should not be confused with an allergic reaction – those reactions can range anywhere from skin rashes to difficulty breathing, drop in blood pressure, or even changes in consciousness.

Dr. Mustafa says the data on this vaccine is excellent – taking into account thousands of people in studies, proving that it’s not only safe, but effective. He says there’s still more to learn about the vaccine, like how long immunity lasts, does it actually prevent you from getting infected and passing infection, or does it just decrease severity, etc. But that’s okay, he says: it remains an intervention that can decrease severity in a safe way.

“I think we know that and I think we are comfortable with that. We are going to learn more in the coming months and years much more,” he said.