ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Little Theater in Rochester announced guests will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination against the coronavirus starting Wednesday.

While they eased entry requirements, officials urged movie-goers to continue masking inside, except while eating or drinking.

The Little Theatre is one of many local venues that have opted to alter their policy as the pandemic showed signs of subsiding in the region and across the nation.

The virus, however, has made new waves in the past weeks as infections trend upward.

Monroe County recorded the highest single-day total of COVID cases since early February on Tuesday.

The highly contagious omicron BA.2 variant is now present locally, causing health experts in the area to revert on previous guidance and ask high-risk individuals to wear masks in public spaces.

Wednesday’s lifting of the theater’s vaccine requirement is subject to change, officials said.