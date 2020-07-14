1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Texas hospital calls for retired nurses, respiratory therapists

Coronavirus



by: JuYeon Kim and Nexstar Media Wire

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) — A Texas hospital is calling all nurses, even retired ones, to help its full-time staff in combating the coronavirus.

Staff anticipates a potential spike in cases following the Fourth of July.

“We’re short-staffed. There’s no secret about that,” said Christin Timmons, chief nursing officer at Medical Center Hospital. “Because of the current situation and growing numbers of COVID, we really are looking for individuals who are still licensed and willing to come back to work and come join our teams.”

The hospital is looking for licensed acute and critical care retired nurses, school nurses and respiratory therapists to bring some relief to the current full-time staff, Timmons said.

“The more that you take of the overtime you work, you get tired,” Timmons said. “So we want to make sure that those reinforcements are there because we have our staff and our community to protect.”

Contracts will last between 10 to 12 weeks. And while benefits will not be offered, the hospital says the pay rate will be competitive. Those hired will work under the guidance and supervision of experienced healthcare professionals.

“So oftentimes, a task nurse is there to be an extra set of hands for me. We are going to offer some training, and that’s why the buddy system is so important,” Timmons said. “We want them to come on board and be able to learn as they go. But I really do expect people to come on temporary assignment, knowing that it will be a quicker pace than what we offer to, say, a new person coming on board.”

The hospital has already reached out to furloughed and retired staff members to return. Timmons said she will take as many people as she can. Her department alone is down by 68 people.

You can sign up by heading to the hospital’s website and clicking on the link to their Human Resources page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

