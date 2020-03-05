Testing for Coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Jeff Harp from Highland Family Medicine discussed the spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus and how people are being tested for it Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Covid-19 disease is the illness caused by the newest Coronavirus that we are aware of causing serious illness, SARS Coronovirus-2,” explained Dr. Harp. “Covid-19 is the disease that it causes. Coronaviruses are all over the place. There’s lots of them. They cause colds most of the time. But occasionally one comes along, a new mutation, that is a very serious illness. This one is a serious illness.”

Dr. Harp said the Center for Disease Control in the United States is investigating the virus as it develops. “Currently, it looks like the fatality rate, in other words, of the people who are infected, 2% or less actually die from it, 20% are seriously ill. Up to 80% though, don’t have any symptoms at all, so that’s the trouble. We don’t know how many are out there without symptoms.”

There is a difference between isolation and quarantine when it comes to Covid-19. “Isolation is for someone who is known to have the disease, or is very likely to have the disease,” said Dr. Harp. “They are asked to be away from other people until their symptoms resolve. Quarantine is different. That’s someone who has likely been exposed to the disease, and they are kept away from other people until the disease would have developed – up to 14 days away from other people – to make sure they are not getting the disease.”

Dr. Harp said the CDC has distributed testing kits to about a hundred places in the United States. “In our state, it’s through the County and State Health Departments. So if a person thinks they’ve been exposed – first of all, exposed to someone with the disease – and then have symptoms, they should contact their primary care health provider who would then get them in contact with the proper place to get testing if they thought that was necessary.”

When it comes to using masks to keep from getting Coronavirua, Dr. Harp said, “There’s no recommendation for masks unless a person actually has the disease or is working with someone who has the disease. The thing that’s recommended is the usual measures – washing hands, not touching your nose and your mouth when you’re ill and not exposing other people or yourself to other people who have major symptoms.”

Dr. Harp recommended the following links if you want more information:

Monroe County Health Department COVID-19 Site

NYS Health Dept COVID-19 Site

CDC COVID-19 Site