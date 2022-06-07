ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)– As of Tuesday, the test-out option for unvaccinated state employees has been suspended. Given the wide availability of tests, employees are being encouraged to continue testing at home for COVID-19 or at testing locations.



If employees do test positive, they are being told to follow the latest isolation and quarantine guidance from the New York State Department of Health which says to:

Isolate for 5 days: avoid other people and pets Monitor your symptoms Stay in a separate room and use a separate bathroom, if possible Don’t share personal items Wear a well-fitting mask when you’re around other people

Isolation can end after 5 days as long as you are fever free for 24 hours and other symptoms have improved.

After leaving isolation, you should wear a mask around others for 5 additional days. According to the Governor’s Office as of Monday, the statewide COVID rate has declined over the past 20 consecutive days.

Governor Hochul in a statement said, “Test often, especially if you are experiencing symptoms, and talk to your doctor about available treatments if you test positive.”

She also encouraged everyone to stay up to date on vaccination and booster shots to prevent hospitalization.