1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Ted O’Brien’s family seeks to help other COVID patients

Coronavirus

Sue O'Brien wants more tech in hospitals to better connect patients and loved ones

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sue O’Brien hasn’t been in the same room with her husband in more than 40 days.

Former State Senator Ted O’Brien went on a ventilator not long after he arrived at Rochester Regional Hospital.

It was touch and go for several weeks, but he appears to be recovering now, though breathing is still very difficult.

During this entire ordeal, O’Brien’s family wasn’t allowed in the hospital and they relied on a doctor to bring his own phone into the room so they could talk to O’Brien, even on the days they didn’t know if he could hear them.

“The presence helps the patient in the bed, but it also helps you because at least you’re comforting them even if they don’t know it,” Sue O’Brien said. “It’s comforting to know you’re comforting somebody I think.”

Sue O’Brien and Ted’s siblings are now raising money to buy equipment and technology that will allow other families to better touch base with their loved ones in the hospital.

“We know this will end eventually but the need for technology to bring families together at the bedside is going to last as long as there are people in hospitals so we really wanted to try to do as much as we can now and for families in the future,” O’Brien said.

If you’re interested in this project, you can find more information here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss