Teachers Union says ‘test to stay’ in RCSD should take a page from suburbs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Starting Monday, the Rochester City School District is implementing a ‘test to stay’ policy, which will allow unvaccinated students exposed to COVID-19 to remain in school as long as they test negative. The teachers union president, Dr. Adam Urbanski, says the logistics here are off, and the district should take a page from its suburban neighbors.

The district did say ‘test to stay’ only allows a student to attend school for the academic day. Exposed students will not be allowed to participate in extracurricular activities, due to close contact in things like sports.

The district says only students who are not fully vaccinated — and exposed to COVID at school — will be eligible for the new protocol. Some guidelines were released by the district last week:

If you are not yet fully vaccinated and exposed: For those with one dose, ‘test to stay’ is required for them to stay in school, and must mask. If sick — they have to stay home and get tested.

If you are fully vaccinated ‘test to stay’ is not required, but you must mask in school— and if showing symptoms, stay home and get tested.

Urbanski says ‘test to stay’ is a great idea, but there’s only one site to do this in the entire district… and to get that done it’s only for three hours in the morning. He is not sure kids and parents will navigate the morning city maze to get it done.

“A good ‘test to stay’ method would be to have the testing available at every single school — just like most suburban districts have. And to have it for the duration of the school’s day. But even if they could do it for all day long, they certainly still could do it for the morning at every single school, so that children could simply walk over at their own school and be tested,” he says.

Testing for Rochester City School students will be given at the Wilson Foundation Academy from 6:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.