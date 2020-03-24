Teachers and students adjusting to online learning ‘new normal’

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — For many students and teachers across the area, learning and teaching from home is the new normal. While districts are using different methods of distance learning, they’re all working hard to making sure students are still getting the education they need.

Schools in New York State are closed until March 30 then the governor will re-assess the situation. Local school officials said they’re preparing for this to last a lot longer.

Thomas Putnam is the Penfield superintendent. He said in his district, teachers are providing work every Friday for the week ahead.

“The first week was review as we tried to build a system and now we’re in the second week of closure and entering into new content,” Putnam said. “Distance learning can never recreate the magic that can happen in the classroom with a teacher there and students working together so now is the time to really take a step back and determine what are the essential standards, what are the absolutely important things to know.”

Kathleen Graupman is the Greece superintendent. Her district launched its online platform this past Wednesday.

“We’ve asked people to sort of introduce slowly. So what we’ve done is most of our teachers have posted material that’s review. Our attempt was just to get people familiar with the platform and give families at home a good schedule for learning,” she said.

The methods of teaching vary and include email, group chats, and video conferencing. All districts are also providing information on their websites. Graupman said her district is working on supporting families while making sure students are still learning.

“I think what I’ve heard from teachers and just being online this morning with many of them, there are a lot of families who are really engaged and participating and then they do have some families who they haven’t heard from.”

Both districts are providing devices and internet access to students who need it.

“There really is a digital divide and an issue like COVID-19 school closures brings that to the surface pretty quickly. Not every student across Monroe County has internet access, not all students have a laptop or device they can use,” Putnam said.

Both districts are staying in touch with families weekly. Greece is sending out surveys later this week to see how distance learning is going for families.

News 8 also reached out to the Rochester City School District about how online learning has been going for them. A spokesperson said they are waiting on direction from the New York State Education Department about what they will count as valid instruction.