Sweet 16 celebrated with special drive-by parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – To comply with social distancing, all sorts of events like graduations and birthday parties have been canceled.

But that didn’t stop a local family from celebrating this milestone.

Dawson turned 16 on Monday and his family and friends made sure the whole neighborhood knew it. They organized a festive caravan — complete with balloons, streamers and lawn decorations to make it an extra special day.

“We need to show him that even though there’s an epidemic going on and a lot of uncertainty in the world the love we have for him is always going to be there and that’s definitely certain,” Dawson’s Mom Lori Messmer said.