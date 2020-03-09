Sweden supervisor says students studying in South Korea, Japan may join quarantine at Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — In a Facebook post, the Sweden Supervisor Kevin Johnson said that students studying abroad in South Korea and Japan may possibly join the quarantined students currently at SUNY Brockport.

“State officials confirmed that there are more SUNY study abroad students arrive here in New York tomorrow (Monday 3/9) from South Korea and Japan. As I understand it, the same safety protocols will be followed as were done with the students from Italy who arrived last night. Depending on the number of students who choose an institutional quarantine setting, some of these students may be coming to SUNY Brockport, joining those already here.”

— Town of Sweden Supervisor

According to a letter from the SUNY Brockport president, the students will have strict rules.

Once in the dorms students will have no physical contact with anyone including their suite-mates and health staff. They must keep doors closed at all times. Meals and other essential items will be delivered and placed outside suite doors. Students can only leave their room to get supplies and use the bathroom but are required to wear face masks. They can not leave the building.

However according to Johnson, the quarantine is voluntary and students will be allowed to leave if they want to, but the “appropriate notifications will be made to local officials,” the post reads.

SUNY Brockport students studying abroad in Italy return from Rome to campus early this morning (18 total). They enter Gordon Hall with the knowledge they now begin a 14 day quarantine, during which they will be completely isolated. Many students exiting bus wearing mask @News_8 pic.twitter.com/4Sl0tN3H4V — Ben Densieski (@BenDensieski) March 8, 2020

SUNY Brockport has created a community support page on their website to help those visiting students under precautionary quarantine.

