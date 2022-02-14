ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local superintendents spoke Monday, asking Governor Kathy Hochul to lay out an exit plan for mask mandates in schools.

Monroe County Council of School Superintendents President Bo Wright, along with Dr. Christopher Brown who oversees the Marcus Whitman Central School District, signed a letter requesting a “plan to move forward” from masking and other COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Since mid-January Monroe County has been declining in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Superintendent Bo Wright reports the same trend is happening in schools, with fewer people quarantined.

“Certainly, still some challenges related to substitute teachers and bus drivers,” Wright said, “but we are in a much better place than we were a month ago.”

Because of this progress, many school districts feel it’s time for mask mandates in the classrooms to be lifted. They’re calling on the governor to plan accordingly for districts to have time to make proper adjustments.

“As we look to make that transition which all of us what to do, we do have to make sure we’re not compromising the health and safety of our students and staff members,” Wright said.

“If those decisions are reached, we can do some prep ahead of time,” Brown said, “to make sure that our community members who still want to wear a mask or employees who want to wear a mask, how to make that happen for them as well. So, we just need a little bit of time for that.”

Still, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has labeled every county in the Finger Lakes Region an area of “high transmission.” The CDC advises people in those areas to mask up indoors. Superintendents argue they can take other precautions to avoid outbreaks.

“Testing to stay, being able to have rapid test kits available for employees or parents whenever they want them,” Brown said, “those would all be part of our package that we would have available for our community.”

“At its peak we were probably testing 120 people a day,” Wright said, “and those numbers have fallen significantly as we’ve seen fewer positive cases in our community.”

Governor Kathy Hochul plans to reevaluate the mask mandates in school policy come February break with the Department of Education.