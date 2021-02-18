SUNY hits COVID-19 milestone: Over 1 million tests administered

ALABNY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York has administered over one million COVID-19 tests since the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced on Wednesday that SUNY campuses surpassed the one millionth COVID-19 test administered. In total campuses have administered 1,001,367 tests and counting to students, faculty and staff, with a positivity rate of 0.53.

SUNY previously required all students to receive a COVID-19 test prior to the start of the spring 2021 semester, and then at least weekly testing for all students, faculty and staff who are present on campus.

According to SUNY, system-wide positivity rate is also below New York State levels. SUNY reported that its 14-day, 7-day, and 3-day rolling positivity rates are 0.47, 0.59, and 0.60, respectively. Specifically, the positivity rate for students over the past 14 days is 0.58% and 0.14% for faculty and staff.

Chancellor Malatras commented on the recent results.

As SUNY is the largest higher education system, regular COVID testing of our students, faculty, and staff helps us deal swiftly and aggressively with any emerging issues in a targeted way to limit spread and keep campuses safe. Hitting one million tests wouldn’t be possible without the researching firepower of SUNY Upstate Medical and Quadrant Biosciences, which gave us the world’s number one ranked saliva test—an easy to administer and less intrusive test—which detects asymptomatic cases. Our ability to scale this vital testing across our campuses over the past several months has paid dividends because as I travel to campuses and I meet with our students, they are happy to be back, and they want to keep it that way. Testing is a part of campus life for now, and it provides us with the evidence we need to keep our students safe—our first priority above all else. With our additional capacity, SUNY will also continue to help other community partners in need access our saliva test as well.

— SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras, February 17, 2021

The State University of New York reports all positive results, quarantines and isolation percentages. This data can be found on the SUNY COVID-19 Case Tracker.