SUNY Brockport will COVID test 100% of all students, faculty and staff this spring

BROCKPORT, NY (WROC) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and back to school looms for many college students across the region, SUNY Brockport plans to test 100% of all faculty, staff, and students during their spring semester.



This ‘pool testing’ given by SUNY Upstate has been ranked the number one saliva-based test by the US Food and Drug Administration for detecting the virus in its earliest stages. With the start of the spring semester, everyone on campus is going to go through that process.

SUNY Brockport used the salvia-based pool testing last semester. John Follaco, Communications with the college, called it highly effective.



“And we’re ready to take it to the next level. This pandemic has reached the next level,” says Follaco.

Follaco says Brockport wants to bring their community back safely; students will be asked to get tested before they return. Once classes begin, he says all students, staff, and faculty will be tested throughout the spring semester.

“We want to make this as convenient as possible while keeping our community as safe as possible,” he says.

Students will go to the field house for testing, the notification process, when it’s time to take the test, is still being worked out.

“This 100% testing policy has been implemented not only to protect our students, faculty and staff…but our community as well.”

He says last semester, the students ‘protected the nest’ and were able to stave off any major outbreaks of COVID-19. “They wore their face masks, they cleaned their hands, they disinfected, and most importantly, they avoided large gatherings.”

Large gatherings: public health officials say those are super-spreaders of coronavirus. Follaco again says the students came together to limit the spread in the fall. “We hope we’ll receive that same kind of cooperation this semester, we expect that we will.” Adding, “We’re almost through this. The vaccine is here, it’s being distributed, we hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Just stay vigilant.”



Instruction begins at SUNY Brockport on February 8.