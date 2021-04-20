SUNY Brockport teams up with Monroe County, Wegmans for vaccine clinic

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport is teaming up with Monroe County and Wegmans to reschedule a vaccine clinic.

Last week, nursing students were preparing a clinic to vaccinate classmates with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, when the CDC recommended a pause of the shot.

To make up for this, the county health department provided the school with a supply of Pfizers vaccines, and the Brockport Wegmans Pharmacy agreed to help administer those shots.

Now, Brockport students will be able to get vaccinated Tuesday and Thursday at the school’s Ice Arena from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

