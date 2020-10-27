SUNY Brockport students OK with COVID-19 testing policy before Thanksgiving break

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) —SUNY is requiring all students to be tested before heading home for Thanksgiving. They must test negative within the 10 days before they leave campus.

Many SUNY Brockport students said they have no problem being tested before going home. Desiree Palmatier is one of many students getting ready to head home for the holidays in less than a month. Before she leaves she’ll need to test negative for COVID-19.

“I don’t want to go home and have to bring anything home to my family so knowing that I’m positive or negative that can affect if I see my grandparents and get to spend the holidays with them, who I haven’t seen in a couple months. I would actually go out and get tested even if the college wasn’t so I’m happy to hear they’re doing that,” Palmatier.

SUNY Brockport students won’t come back to campus in person after Thanksgiving, a decision made by college officials from the beginning of the semester.

John Follaco is the communications director at SUNY Brockport. He said Brockport has been using SUNY Upstate Medical University’s pool testing throughout the semester and plans to use it to test all students.

“This will be a huge task, we’ll be scaling things up dramatically but we’re ready for it and we’re very committed to protecting the health and safety of our campus community and communities around us,” Follaco said.

SUNY Brockport officials said if a student tests positive, they will be isolated on campus or at home with permission from the Monroe County Health Department. Student Bryan Jimenez said he’ll feel better getting tested before going home.

“As someone who’s going back to New York City, it’s dangerous that I bring it. Let’s say I come back positive and theres a possibility of me going back to New York City and infecting a large population it’s like, that’s a bad outcome,” Jimenez said.

Each SUNY campus needs to submit testing plans by November 5. A total of 140,000 students will be tested at all 64 SUNY colleges in the 10 days before Thanksgiving break.