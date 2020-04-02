SUNY Brockport students all released from quarantine

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The last quarantined student at SUNY Brockport has gone home. A spokesperson for the school said the student left campus on Tuesday.

There were more than 30 students in quarantine at the college after Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged all News York State students studying abroad to come back last month as the COVID-19 pandemic was escalating in other countries.

The first wave of quarantined students left on March 21 and the second, on March 23. All quarantines were precautionary measures as none of the students showed any signs or symptoms.