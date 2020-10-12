SUNY Brockport raises COVID-19 risk level with 6 active cases reported

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport officials announced Monday that the college is raising its COVID-19 Risk Level from Green (new normal) to Blue (Intermediate Alert).

College President Heidi Macpherson wrote Monday that this risk level rise is a proactive measure. The president wrote, in part:

“We currently have just six active cases involving members of our community, and zero in New York State’s 14-day measuring period (Oct. 10 – 23). However, we are becoming concerned about a rise in cases in Monroe County.

When we began the fall semester, Monroe County was considered ‘very low risk’ for COVID-19 according to the SUNY Dashboard created by Upstate Medical University. Since then, the county has increased two risk levels and is now at “moderate risk” for COVID-19. We’re also hearing increased reports of student travel, not only to other colleges and universities (often where cases are much higher) but also out-of-state, despite the travel advisories and required quarantines for most states. Travel and large gatherings are the two primary ways that most campuses are seeing an increase in cases. Let’s keep our cases down and our campus open by avoiding travel, parties, and large gatherings.

We have six weeks before we move to remote instruction. Our campus, as a whole, has done an incredible job of Protecting the Nest. But we must remain vigilant. One poor decision could not only put our fall semester at risk, but it could also put the health and safety of our community in jeopardy.

Please wash your hands, practice social distancing, clean/disinfect your work/study space, and wear your face coverings. Avoid large gatherings of any kind – particularly those that are held indoors. Avoid any unnecessary travel.

Together, we can Protect the Nest.”