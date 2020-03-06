SUNY Brockport a potential host for quarantined students, no final decision made at this point

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Cuomo has recalled SUNY and CUNY students who are in five countries affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Upon the students’ return, they will be put into a dormitory building for quarantine.

SUNY Brockport has been floated as a possible place to host the quarantined students.

At a press conference regarding Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said SUNY Brockport is one of three locations being considered for students returning to be quarantined, although no final decision has been made at this point.

Monroe County Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza echoed those sentiments earlier this week.

“That situation is evolving very rapidly, we’ve been in touch with SUNY leadership,” said Dr. Mendoza at a press conference Wednesday. “There is a dormitory on campus at SUNY Brockport that has been labeled and identified as a potential location, but a lot of those details are still coming out.”

Additionally, SUNY Chancellor Kristina Johnson said no location for quarantined students has been made during a visit to SUNY Brockport Thursday.

To reiterate, no final determinations have been made and SUNY Brockport is considered a possible hosting location for the students to be quarantined.