Summer Day Camp worker at Harley School tests positive for coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A staff member of the Harley School’s Summer Day Camp tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

According to the school, the staff member was non-symptomatic. In a statement, school officials said the individual was following proper PPE protocols while interacting with campers. The parents of the three campers who were taught by the individual have been notified, according to the school.

“All health and safety processes and policies were in place and being followed by staff while engaging with program participants (campers), including entry health screenings, the use of masks/face shields, social distancing and thorough sanitation of commonly touched surfaces throughout the day,” School officials said in a statement.”

The staff members who worked closely with the individuals have been instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks. According to the school, there are no other known cases at this time.

MORE | Child attending summer camp at Camp Eastman tests positive for coronavirus