SU to transition to online courses beginning March 13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University has announced that it is suspending its residential academic programs and will transition to online courses beginning March 13 through at least March 30.

Dr. Michael Haynie, Vice Chancellor for Strategic Initiatives and Innovation at Syracuse University, says this is the right decision for the students, faculty, and staff. Haynie says SU is not the first institution to take this step, but after looking at data, believe this is the right decision for the SU campus.

#SyracuseU continues to closely monitor developments related to the coronavirus outbreak.



Here is the latest information related to campuswide education, prevention and preparation efforts—and new policy guidance that will take effect immediately: https://t.co/wP71LR89kp pic.twitter.com/WGUPr3zucl — SU Campus (@SUcampus) March 9, 2020

As students are getting ready to leave campus for spring break, Haynie is encouraging students to take home textbooks, computers, and any other items they will need to study away from campus.

BREAKING: SU says students who leave for spring break will not be allowed to come back to campus. I just asked Haynie if that's mandatory, he said yes #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) March 10, 2020

Haynie says students who leave for spring break will not be allowed to come back to campus. The University will, however, remain open.