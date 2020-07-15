Study: New York named most responsible state in fighting COVID-19

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A new study published Monday says New York is the most responsible state in fighting COVID-19.

The report, published by The Truth About Insurance, credits New Yorkers for wearing masks and maintaining responsible social distancing.

“Many of these states, especially New York and California, were hard hit in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the study said. “Residents in these states learned to live in quarantine and got used to the regular wearing of masks.”

New York data, according to the report:

Adults wearing masks in public: 53%

People staying home when possible: 30.1%

COVID-19 tests given per 100K residents: 18,176

“A high share of New Yorkers are sheltering at home, and a majority of adults self-report wearing masks when in public,” the study says. According to the report the top ten most responsible states are:

New York New Jersey Washington D.C. Rhode Island Massachusetts Alaska California Connecticut Nevada Illinois

According to the same study, theres are the top ten least responsible states in fighting the virus:

South Carolina Kansas Idaho Ohio Indiana Alabama South Dakota Missouri Kentucky Oklahoma

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s statement on the study:

“The last 137 days have been hell for New York as we were the epicenter of this pandemic. However, New Yorkers stood as one, acted responsibly and – as many other states in this nation are now grappling with new spikes of this insidious virus – the beast, for now, has been brought to bay in this state. A new study by The Truth About Insurance has named New York the most responsible state in fighting COVID-19. We’ve used data and science to drive this fight and fuel our re-opening strategy, but make no mistake, this distinction is shared by every single New Yorker who did the right thing these last months, ignored the politics, socially distanced and wore a mask.

“Together, we climbed this terrible mountain and came down on the other side, but we can’t stop now. We must remain disciplined and we must remain New York Tough. We’ve come too far to go back to where we were.”