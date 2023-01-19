ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new study published in the British Medical Journal reveals pregnant women who test positive for COVID-19 are seven times more likely to die from the virus, compared to those expecting who are COVID-negative.

The findings were published this week and analyzed global data from several studies. The lead author of the study is Dr. Emily Smith from The George Washington Milken Institute School of Public Health. She explains this research really started at the onset of the pandemic when there would be one confirmed positive pregnancy case here in the U.S. and another one then confirmed in India, then one in Argentina, and so on.

The root of the question: how does COVID affect expecting mothers and babies?

“Friends and colleagues coming together informally every week to share cases — we were coming together to share what we were learning, what was happening in pregnancy and, over time, this became a formal process where every month we came together shared the data we had about COVID and pregnancy and then shared that out with people at W.H.O., the National Institutes of Health, etc. so we could understand how this was affecting pregnant women,” said Dr. Smith

Now three years into the pandemic, there have been hundreds of studies. Dr. Smith’s team screened 137 studies, including 12 studies from 12 countries involving more than 13,000 pregnant women. The results show the high level and range of other risks for those expecting.

“Women who had COVID in pregnancy had a 7-times higher risk of maternal mortality. They were more likely to end up in the ICU, and more likely to need a mechanical ventilation,” Dr. Smith said. “And then we also found that they were more likely to have diagnoses like having pneumonia, preeclampsia, or blood clots.”

“These are big risks but I want to be clear, don’t panic. There are fortunately things you can do to keep yourself safe. Even though these are big risks, they are still rare outcomes. Nonetheless, it’s a good time to take precaution,” she added.

The study also found infants born to infected pregnant women were more likely to be admitted to the NICU and to be born prematurely. Additionally, in contrast to other reviews, there was no link found between COVID infection during pregnancy and an increased risk of stillbirth at or beyond 28 weeks gestation.

Dr. Smith says she believes this is because her study included women who had COVID at any point during pregnancy, noting some of the earlier studies conducted during the beginning of the pandemic related to stillbirths would have been in very severe cases.

Dr. Loralei Thornburg, the director of maternal-fetal medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Campus (URMC), said it’s been long-established in the medical field that any respiratory illness for those expecting increases risk health risks.

“I think it’s very clear that these data mean that we as practitioners in OBGYN need to continue to advocate for vaccination among our patients, among the people that they’re going to be around, and also to continue to advocate for the things that we know decrease the risk of getting COVID,” says Dr. Thornburg.

Noting the known racial disparities surrounding COVID vaccination access in general, Dr. Thornburg said she hopes this data amplifies the need to focus on maternal healthcare altogether.

“This has been something that has really drawn into sharp focus our need to support pregnant people and their babies and to provide the resources, support, the research to really make those successful and healthy and I hope that this is a wakeup call to the greater health system, at large, to do that work,” Dr. Thornburg says.

As far as the impact this study may have on future research, practices, or policy, the publication describes the need for a global effort to improve access to safe preventative measures as an “urgent priority.”

It is recommended if you are pregnant or planning to become pregnant to talk with your doctor to ensure you are up-to-date on vaccines, including the booster (only one on the market in U.S., Bivalent). It is also recommended to weigh risk and exposure mitigation practices including wearing a mask, thoroughly washing your hands, and practicing social distancing when possible.