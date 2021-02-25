Students in two SUNY Brockport residence halls under precautionary quarantine after uptick in cases

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport raised its COVID alert level to yellow on Wednesday. The college has 43 known positive cases, 24 of them students living on campus.

All students living in Benedict and Dobson halls are in a precautionary quarantine. These are the buildings many of the positive tests are coming from.

Magdalene Hantho is a freshman at Brockport living in Dobson Hall. She said Wednesday morning she got an email directing her to go into quarantine in her room. She said her roommate was in a pool test that came back positive.

“When our cases go up you just have to do what you’re told i think the school is doing the best they can. I think they’re prioritizing our health and safety over anything,” Hantho said.

All Brockport students are being tested weekly. Hantho and all students living in Benedict and Dobson halls had to get pool tested again by the end of the day Wednesday.

Communications director John Follaco said while the college’s 14-day positivity rate is only at .28%, well below the state’s closure guidance of 5%, they wanted to get ahead of an outbreak.

“The more testing you do the more positives you find and that’s a good thing. We did notice that there was an uptick in cases this week,” Follaco said.

Harrison Hall, one of the college’s two dining halls, is temporarily closed and is being used to prepare meals for students in quarantine.

“Every day before 10 a.m. you have to put in the meal request form, said Hantho. “Today at 1:30 we got our lunch and dinner and breakfast for tomorrow delivered.”

Hantho said she’s joining her normally in-person classes remotely. Follaco said now they’ll wait on test results.

“We hope that it’s a very short term situation, we hope that we have results back as early as tomorrow.”

College officials said all in-person classes will continue and add they’re not seeing virus transmission in classrooms. In-person activities outside of classroom instruction have been restricted to 10 people.