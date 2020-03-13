Strong Museum, Memorial Art Gallery to temporarily close amid virus pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As a result of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Monroe County, the Strong National Museum of Play and Memorial Art Gallery have decided to temporary close.

Statement from Strong:

“COVID-19 continues to impact our world, nation, state, and city. Based on recommendations to limit large gatherings and create social distance, the museum has made the decision to close temporarily effective tonight, March 13, at 8 p.m. and cancel all scheduled events during this time.

“The museum prioritizes the health and well-being of its members, guests, and staff. While we are confident that the museum continues to maintain a clean environment, as a large gathering place, the museum believes it’s in the best interest of the community to take this decisive action. The Strong preliminarily plans to reopen on April 13 and will share developments toward that goal on April 6. All current museum members will receive a one-month extension to their membership.”

Statement from the MAG:

“After consulting with a number of cultural leaders of institutions comparable to MAG in the Rochester region, it has become clear that closing our organizations is the best course of action for our community. We are all committed to the health and wellness of our staff, volunteers, and visitors, and to taking all necessary steps to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a result, MAG will close to the public temporarily and until further notice as of 5:00 pm today, March 13.”