Strong Memorial, Highland Hospitals suspend visitation after COVID-19 orange zone designation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — University of Rochester Medical Center officials announced Tuesday the suspension of visitation at Strong Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital.

Officials say this policy is in accordance with New York State Department of Health micro-cluster regulations. Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced portions of the county had been upgraded from a yellow zone, to an orange zone, putting new restrictions in place.

A statement from hospital officials Tuesday said:

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, UR Medicine has followed county and state Department of Health guidance on hospital visitation to protect patients, visitors and staff. Both Strong Memorial Hospital and Highland Hospital are in the newly designated “orange” micro-cluster the state identified on 11/23. The shift from yellow to orange in Monroe County signifies a concerning rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Both hospitals will enact zero visitation to adhere to state mandates and help flatten the curve in our community. There will be exceptions, such as for pediatric patients, OB patients during labor and postpartum, patients with cognitive issues, and compassionate care for patients in hospice/end of life. We recognize the importance of visitors to our patients’ well-being, and look forward to being able to resume limited in-person visitation as soon as it is safe to do so.”

URMC officials are scheduled to hold a media briefing on this matter at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Rochester Regional Health suspended visitation earlier this month at a number of area facilities.

