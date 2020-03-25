Strong Hospital nurse shares her experience with COVID-19

Live Now
President Trump, Coronavirus Task Force hold daily briefing from the White House amid COVID-19 outbreak
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Coronavirus Resources

County by County COVID-19 Counter

Rochester Takeout & Delivery Guide

Coronavirus: Facts First

Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases

Strong Hospital nurse shares her experience with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Ariel Salk

Posted: / Updated:

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – What started as a tickle in the back of the throat lead to the first diagnosis of COVID-19 in Hornell.

Kailey Hamilton told The Evening Tribune she first thought that she had allergies, but then her symptoms worsened. She and her son both had sore throats. Hamilton’s son was later diagnosed with step throat.

Hamilton is an ICU nurse at Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital and knew all too well the signs for the Novel Coronavirus, so she got tested.

Those test results would show that she was the first person from Hornell with COVID-19.

Hamilton says her community has been extremely supportive by bringing supplies that she cannot get while quarantined in her home.

“The outpour of support that I have gotten from the Hornell community has been amazing,” Hamilton said in a phone interview. “Offering to drop stuff off for us, food, soup, medicine, they know that we can’t go out so the neighbors took out the trash for us.”

The tasks might seem small, but for Hamilton, being stuck in her home has opened up her eyes to her limitations.

“Just little things but it mean a lot because you don’t realize how much you depend on being able to just leave your house,” Hamilton explained.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss