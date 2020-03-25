Strong Hospital nurse shares her experience with COVID-19

HORNELL, NY (WETM) – What started as a tickle in the back of the throat lead to the first diagnosis of COVID-19 in Hornell.

Kailey Hamilton told The Evening Tribune she first thought that she had allergies, but then her symptoms worsened. She and her son both had sore throats. Hamilton’s son was later diagnosed with step throat.

Hamilton is an ICU nurse at Rochester’s Strong Memorial Hospital and knew all too well the signs for the Novel Coronavirus, so she got tested.

Those test results would show that she was the first person from Hornell with COVID-19.

Hamilton says her community has been extremely supportive by bringing supplies that she cannot get while quarantined in her home.

“The outpour of support that I have gotten from the Hornell community has been amazing,” Hamilton said in a phone interview. “Offering to drop stuff off for us, food, soup, medicine, they know that we can’t go out so the neighbors took out the trash for us.”

The tasks might seem small, but for Hamilton, being stuck in her home has opened up her eyes to her limitations.

“Just little things but it mean a lot because you don’t realize how much you depend on being able to just leave your house,” Hamilton explained.