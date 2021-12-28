Strong Hospital Dir. of Infection Prevention on best masking practices as omicron spreads

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As the Director of Infection Prevention at Strong Hospital, Lynne Brown is well aware of how sick the public is of COVID-19.

But with worsening numbers across the board, and the omicron variant now in the mix, Brown says how the public reacts could change things; part of that is wearing a mask.

“For the general public it’s still recommended to use a cloth facemask or a surgical or procedural mask,” Brown told News 8.

When you reach for a mask, Brown says to take a look at how many layers it has.

“It’s really important to consider masks with multiple layers. I’ve gone to some public places and seen people just wearing a bandana tied around their face, that is not an effective form of protection,” Brown continued.

“What we use at the hospital is an N-95 mask,” Brown explained. “Again, it is multi-layered, but this is recommended for airborne transmission, which can happen with all COVID, with aerosol-generating procedures. So we would recommend that for aerosol-generating procedures which healthcare workers are frequently in the presence of.”

Masking up is one way experts say the case load, and the strain on hospitals, will stop swelling.

News 8 was on-hand as several dozen showed up for a test in Pittsford Tuesday, because of everything from traveling, to get-togethers and omicron.

“Not scared to death, but concerned. I mean the numbers are astronomical,” said Brian Leavy.

Monroe County offered the free testing at site in Pittsford; for a full list of the county sites, click here.

“Like everybody else nobody likes it, nobody likes wearing masks, so what’s the alternative, we all have to do our part,” said Rick Heffernan.