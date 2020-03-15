Breaking News
Eight new local cases of COVID-19, 10 total now in Monroe County
1  of  55
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Gymnastics Training Center of Rochester Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe BOCES No. 2 Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roosevelt Children's Center Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

Monroe, Steuben among counties to close schools

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Steuben county announced Saturday it will be closing schools beginning March 18 until April 12, 2020. It joins Yates, Ontario and Genesee Counties who also closed schools in their districts but, some are closed indefinitely.


Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler and Public Health Director Darlene Smith said they met with school superintendents to develop a unified plan for an extended dismissal of students.

Steuben County joins other New York counties in closing schools to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Monroe County announced Saturday it would also close schools after a Greece school district employee tested positive for the virus.

Rochester City schools will hold a press conference Sunday morning to answer questions about how students there will stay connected to vital food service programs during the closure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss