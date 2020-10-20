Steuben County warning residents after COVID-19 spike

Steuben County, NY (WROC)— Steuben County is seeing a increase in COVID-19 cases, causing public health leaders to warn residents there to be more diligent in following health protocols.

Large gatherings and ignoring social distance protocols are some of the reasons leaders in Steuben County believe they are seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Steuben County is experiencing clusters of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes, food manufacturing plants, and schools, leaving leaders trying to control a spread with multiple sources.

“So it’s really for a variety of reasons, unfortunately because that just makes it a little bit harder to get our arms wrapped around it,” said Darlene Smith, Public Health Director, Steuben County.

As of Monday, there are over 920 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Steuben county, with over 300 currently active. Most are contacts to previously reported positives.

The numbers are concerning to health officials, who are reminding people to take personal responsibility, and tighten social circles.

“Anything non-essential cannot exceed 50 people even with masks and social distancing,” said Smith. “I do believe, through our case investigation and or contract tracing, getting relaxed in those areas is a major contributor to our current problems.”

The county said their contact tracing and testing departments are hard at work, and new rapid testing machines will be deployed this week at community testing sites.