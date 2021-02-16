Steuben County Sheriff issues warning about COVID-19 vaccine scams

FILE – In this file photo dated Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, Doses of AstraZeneca vaccines for COVID-19 sit in vials at the Fiocruz Foundation after being bottled in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The World Health Organization Monday Feb. 15, 2021, granted an emergency authorization to the coronavirus vaccine made by AstraZeneca, a move that should allow its partners to ship millions of doses to countries worldwide as part of a U.N.-backed program to stop the pandemic.(AP Photo/Bruna Prado, FILE)

BATH, N.Y. (WROC) — Steuben County Sheriff James Allard issued a warning Tuesday about a rise in COVID-19 vaccine scams.

“You get a phone call, social media message, or an email from someone who appears to be a friend, or a hospital or clinic saying you can receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Sheriff Allard said in a statement sent to News 8, “but according to the Better Business Bureau, there’s a catch. The person who contacted you needs personal information or requires you to pay up front. That’s when you hang up or click delete.”

According to the Steuben County Office for the Aging, scammers target the elderly, essential workers, and people who are at risk. Residents are advised to ignore all ads for the COVID-19 vaccine, which is only available through federal and state approved means.