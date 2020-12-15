Steuben County offers more free rapid COVID-19 testing for residents

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo taken through a tinted car window, a technician takes a nasal swab for a coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that a Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Sinopharm tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, though it released few details. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is continuing its partnership with Corning Community College to provide additional dates of free COVID-19 rapid testing at the Corning Community College Health Education Center (HEC).

Testing will be available Tuesday and Wednesday at 132 Denison Parkway East, Corning. Participants should park in the building’s lot off Chemung Street.

The testing will be available:

 Tuesday, December 15 from 9 a.m. – noon, 1 – 4 p.m.

 Wednesday, December 16 from 9 a.m. – noon, 1 – 4 p.m.

Participants must pre-register in order to be tested and can do so by clicking here.

Scroll down to register for the specific day desired. Each individual in the vehicle or household who wants to get tested will need to register separately. Participants should show up at their designated appointment time to allow for safe traffic patterns. Participants must park in the HEC’s parking lot. Wear a face covering and social distance onsite. Enter the building at your scheduled appointment time. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. If a printed copy of results is needed, notify the individual at the check in location. After being swabbed, participants are to wait in their vehicles for results. Results will be provided at the site within approximately 15 – 30 minutes.