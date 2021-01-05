Steuben County extends free rapid COVID-19 testing for residents

FILE – In this April 2, 2020, file photo taken through a tinted car window, a technician takes a nasal swab for a coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, that a Chinese coronavirus vaccine by Sinopharm tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, though it released few details. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Steuben County and Corning Community College have added three more dates of free rapid COVID-19 testing for residents. Registration is open now for tests on:

Wednesday, Jan. 6: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Testing will take place at at the Corning Community College Health Education Center, 132 Denison Parkway East. It is free and open to Steuben County residents. Participants must register through this link.

The Steuben County Public Health Department says results will be provided on site within 30 minutes of testing.