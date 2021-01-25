Statewide shortage alters COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Genesee, Orleans Counties

ALBION, N.Y. (WROC) — Due to a statewide shortage, scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be impacted this week.

“We were hoping to receive 2,500 doses of the vaccine between Genesee and Orleans Counties but were made aware that is not going to occur because of the statewide shortage,” said Paul Pettit, Director of the Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments, in a statement. “We realize that those who hoped to schedule appointments this week are going to be very upset as well and we are disappointed to have to give them this news.”

Officials say the state allocation was the same as the week prior — 250,000 doses, but the allocation for Genesee and Orleans County was only 300 doses total.

Officials say those 300 doses will be used for Phase 1b essential workers, per the state’s directive. Officials say residents who are 65 and older should “continue to seek vaccine from their providers, pharmacies and other state sites.”

Health officials say the county-run clinics in Genesee and Orleans were able to administer approximately 1,050 doses.

“At GCC on Friday alone, we were able to administer approximately 550 doses of the vaccine in a seamless fashion. On average, people got their shots and were able to leave the testing sites within 20 minutes,” Genesee County Manager Matt Landers said in press release. “As a result of our experience in operating the COVID19 testing sites, our workforce and community volunteers have been able to replicate this into a smooth operation at the vaccination sites when vaccine supplies are readily available.”