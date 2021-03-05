Statewide COVID-19 positivity rate just over 3%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations dropped to 5,034, the lowest since December 8, and the statewide COVID-19 positive percentage is just over 3%.
“We’re fighting COVID-19 every day by getting the vaccination rate up and keeping COVID rates down, but we still have a long way to go in this footrace,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our vaccine distribution sites are expanding and Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine is going to help substantially, but the number of eligible residents far exceeds the number of shots we get each week, and challenges like new variants and COVID fatigue continue to pose a threat. That’s why it’s critical that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that help us combat this virus—washing hands, social distancing and masking up—and why we need to look out for one another throughout this crisis. The numbers are a function of our collective actions, and if we all work together, we can defeat COVID and get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 296,935
- Total Positive – 8,956
- Percent Positive – 3.02%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,034 (-143)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -592
- Patients Newly Admitted – 592
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,030 (-13)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 700 (-12)
- Total Discharges – 148,923 (+568)
- Deaths – 94
- Total Deaths – 38,891
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|117
|0.01%
|35%
|Central New York
|52
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|187
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|853
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|520
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|75
|0.02%
|39%
|New York City
|2,936
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|51
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|74
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|169
|0.01%
|36%
|Statewide
|5,034
|0.03%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|245
|210
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|175
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|260
|35%
|Long Island
|849
|644
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|407
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|65
|30%
|New York City
|2,610
|2,022
|23%
|North Country
|61
|26
|55%
|Southern Tier
|126
|62
|50%
|Western New York
|543
|341
|40%
|Statewide
|5,870
|4,212
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|1.99%
|1.88%
|1.92%
|Central New York
|1.00%
|0.87%
|0.92%
|Finger Lakes
|1.89%
|1.75%
|1.83%
|Long Island
|4.18%
|4.18%
|4.21%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.14%
|4.12%
|4.15%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.78%
|1.54%
|1.65%
|New York City
|4.02%
|3.98%
|3.94%
|North Country
|2.77%
|2.61%
|2.61%
|Southern Tier
|0.70%
|0.72%
|0.73%
|Western New York
|1.90%
|1.85%
|1.98%
|Statewide
|3.18%
|3.12%
|3.16%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Bronx
|5.14%
|5.14%
|5.27%
|Brooklyn
|4.39%
|4.32%
|4.46%
|Manhattan
|2.55%
|2.59%
|2.71%
|Queens
|4.26%
|4.39%
|4.46%
|Staten Island
|4.11%
|4.43%
|4.72%
Of the 1,666,733 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,114
|84
|Allegany
|2,919
|6
|Broome
|15,276
|107
|Cattaraugus
|4,474
|16
|Cayuga
|5,421
|15
|Chautauqua
|7,402
|23
|Chemung
|6,468
|14
|Chenango
|2,474
|13
|Clinton
|3,741
|37
|Columbia
|3,434
|9
|Cortland
|3,207
|15
|Delaware
|1,560
|17
|Dutchess
|22,794
|116
|Erie
|66,344
|285
|Essex
|1,360
|4
|Franklin
|2,142
|22
|Fulton
|3,418
|29
|Genesee
|4,459
|9
|Greene
|2,693
|11
|Hamilton
|285
|0
|Herkimer
|4,588
|10
|Jefferson
|4,872
|20
|Lewis
|2,085
|5
|Livingston
|3,589
|13
|Madison
|3,882
|13
|Monroe
|53,167
|177
|Montgomery
|3,232
|13
|Nassau
|151,327
|789
|Niagara
|15,462
|58
|NYC
|731,315
|4,856
|Oneida
|19,866
|37
|Onondaga
|32,681
|75
|Ontario
|5,876
|18
|Orange
|37,847
|216
|Orleans
|2,467
|4
|Oswego
|6,087
|27
|Otsego
|2,431
|29
|Putnam
|8,503
|43
|Rensselaer
|9,160
|36
|Rockland
|39,324
|175
|Saratoga
|12,146
|51
|Schenectady
|10,978
|32
|Schoharie
|1,241
|12
|Schuyler
|871
|1
|Seneca
|1,640
|8
|St. Lawrence
|5,644
|22
|Steuben
|5,562
|17
|Suffolk
|165,289
|750
|Sullivan
|4,845
|23
|Tioga
|2,836
|10
|Tompkins
|3,500
|11
|Ulster
|10,238
|32
|Warren
|2,890
|18
|Washington
|2,380
|14
|Wayne
|4,522
|12
|Westchester
|109,516
|478
|Wyoming
|2,867
|14
|Yates
|1,022
|5
Yesterday, 94 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,891. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|16
|Broome
|2
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|2
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|16
|Manhattan
|4
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|8
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|11
|Rockland
|4
|Saratoga
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|9
|Ulster
|1
|Washington
|2
|Westchester
|2