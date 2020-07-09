1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Starbucks to mandate facial coverings in all company-owned cafes starting July 15

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CORTE MADERA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: A Starbucks worker prepares to clean the door at a Starbucks Coffee store on June 10, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. Starbucks announced plans to close 400 of its company owned cafes over the next 18 months as the coffee shop chain estimates losing over $3 billion due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (NEXSTAR) — Starbucks says it will require customers to wear a facial covering while visiting any of its company-owned cafe locations in the United States starting July 15.

The company announced the move on Thursday saying it’s “prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers.”

Starbucks says customers not wearing coverings will be able to pick up their order in the drive-thru or use curbside pickup through the Starbucks app. The covering will be required to enter the store.

It’s important to note the mask mandate affects just more than half of Starbucks locations. In a 2019 tax filing, the company said 55 percent of its 18,000+ stores are company-owned.

The World Health Organization has emphasized mask-wearing, social distancing, and hygiene by individuals are key strategies to fight the virus. They say governments and individuals should contour their mask policies and behavior based on the outbreak’s status in their countries.

According to the group Masks 4 All, 22 states have either an indoor or outdoor mask requirements in public places where social distancing is not possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

