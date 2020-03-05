Starbucks temporarily not accepting reusable cups amid coronavirus

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. In a ruling Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, a European Union court overturned a ruling by the European Commission that a tax deal between the Dutch government and Starbucks amounted to illegal state support for the coffee giant. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

SEATTLE, WA (WROC) — The coffee chain that worked to moved away from single use plastics is now temporarily halting customer use of reusable cups.

Starbucks released a statement Wednesday warning customers that they would no longer be able to use their personal cups at all locations. This comes as global concerns are rising about the spread of the coronavirus.

The company said in a statement, “We are temporarily pausing the use of reusable cups in care of our customers and partners. In addition to sanitizing procedures in all our stores, this is one more step we can all take to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Our commitment to sustainability remains unchanged. Learn more at Starbucks.com.”

In an open letter on the company’s website, EVP and President Rossann Williams said that the stores will still honor the 10 cent discount if customers bring their personal cup or asks ‘for here’ ware.

They have also restricted all business-related air travel, both domestic and international until the end of March.