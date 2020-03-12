St. John Fisher to move to online classes

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher College announced on Thursday that they have transitioned to online courses beginning on March 23.

“As we transition to online instruction, classes will be suspended from Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 22. Classes will resume in an online format on Monday, March 23. Today (Thursday, March 12) will be the last day of on-ground classes,” the college said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that nursing clinical placements, pharmacy rotations, field experiences and student teaching will continue.

Residence halls will close at 6 p.m. on Saturday an will remain closed. All college activities and events both on and off campus are suspended.

Earlier this week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that all SUNY and CUNY schools will transition to online courses. Shortly after, the University of Rochester and the Rochester Institute of Technology followed suit.