St. John Fisher students to be quarantined in case of COVID-19 coronavirus

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – St. John Fisher College has announced a required at-home quarantine for students, faculty, and staff involved in one of the College’s study abroad programs to both Florence and Rome, Italy.

These students, along with some faculty and staff, were abroad in Rome and Florence as part of a partner study-abroad program St. John Fisher has with another college. It is not confirmed that any students, staff, or faculty of St. John Fisher College came in contact with COVID-19, the current strain of coronavirus that is causing global concern and shutdowns. This at-home quarantine requirement is simply a precaution being administered in-step with advisories from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“Following the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) level 3 travel advisories related to the coronavirus, St. John Fisher College’s study abroad partner cancelled programs in Florence and Rome, Italy and our students are returning to the United States,” said a representative from St. John Fisher. “Per recommendations from the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH), effective immediately, the College is requiring these students to be quarantined at home for 14 days. This plan will also be implemented for any students, faculty, or staff traveling from countries with a level 3 travel advisory.”

The statement also said the College is acknowledging the impact this could have on students’ academic performance for this semester, and is actively making plans to offset these challenges.

“We are working diligently to ensure this will not impact their academic progress and to create accommodations for the remainder of the semester.”

“Fisher’s greatest concern is for the health of our students, the entire campus community, and the community at large and we will continue to follow recommendations provided by the CDC, NYSDOH, and other public health agencies monitoring this developing situation.”

News 8 will continue to follow the health status of local college students studying abroad in regards to COVID-19. Stay with us for updates.