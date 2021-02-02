St. John Fisher students back on campus, will be tested weekly

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher College students started spring semester classes this week but not without being tested for COVID-19 first.

Michael Lilholt is the Student Government Association president at Fisher. He’s back on campus and ready for a new semester and said there’s two things most important to him and other students.

“Safety and having a good time for the students. We want to make sure the students can have some kind of a semblance of a college experience but making sure we maximize safety as much as possible,” said Lilholt.

To make sure everyone is safe, students were required to get tested before coming back. They had to get another test when returning to campus. Students signed up for an appointment ahead of time. They drove up at that time, got tested in their cars, and waited 15 minutes for their results.

On-campus students will be required to get tested each week for the entire semester. Megan Flaherty is part of the division of students affairs and has helped set up the testing.

“We’re planning to test a little over 3,000 students per week. Students will test once a week, our athletes more frequently than that, and we’re set up at this location and then we have a walk-up clinic that will be on the main campus across the street as well,” Flaherty said.

Flaherty said it’s been an unusual year but it’s worth it to have students in-person.

“We’re doing our best, our students want to be here and we want them here so we’re doing everything we can to keep that possible.”

Students will continue to sign up for appointments online throughout the semester.