St. John Fisher College Student tests positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A student at St. John Fisher College has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.

School officials notified the Monroe County Department of Health about the case, but have not said how the student may have contracted the illness.

Gerard J. Rooney, President of the college, said in a statement that the student is doing well and is currently in at-home quarantine somewhere in Downstate, New York.

An important update on the coronavirus response at St. John Fisher College: https://t.co/7kq0hgQ0X9 — St. John Fisher College (@FisherNews) March 12, 2020

Monday, all classes at St. John Fisher moved online. The college announced additional digital resources for students and staff to make the transition easier, all in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 on campus.

Earlier this month St. John Fisher announced it would require at-home quarantine for students, faculty, and staff involved in one of the College’s study abroad programs to both Florence and Rome, Italy. Nazareth College in Rochester and SUNY Brockport have done the same.