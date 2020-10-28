St. John Fisher College delays start to spring semester due to COVID-19

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher College announced on Wednesday that it is delaying the start to its spring semester in 2021.

“Due to the ongoing pandemic and flu season, our desire to maximize in-person instruction, and the precautionary quarantine period that students from restricted states will be required to complete prior to returning to campus, the College has made the decision to delay the start of the spring 2021 semester,” school officials said in an email to the student body.

The semester — original scheduled to begin January 11 — is now scheduled to begin February 1 and continue through May 1.

The college also said there will not be a spring break. Classes will also be held throughout the week leading up to the Easter holiday, including Good Friday.

“Commencement is scheduled for May 8, but the College has not yet made a decision on whether the ceremony will be virtual or in-person and will follow New York state and Monroe County guidelines relative to gatherings. In addition, the Division of Student Affairs will celebrate our seniors with activities for the graduating class at the end of the spring semester, but not in a separate Senior Week. We will share those details as they become available.”

The college originally announced on Tuesday last week that it will transition to virtual only for the remainder of the fall semester due to rising cases in COVID-19.