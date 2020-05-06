1  of  76
St. James Hospital in Hornell unveils elective procedure schedule, safety guidelines

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – With the reopening of elective appointments and procedures, St. James Hospital has released specific scheduling information and safety guidelines for patients.

“Virtually all of our outpatient services are now reopened,” said Bilal Ahmed, M.D., St. James Hospital chief medical officer. “This includes imaging studies, colonoscopies, endoscopies, outpatient surgeries, physical therapy, and specialty appointments. We have published our current scheduling, which is designed to keep patients and staff safe.”

“It is very important for patients who have been waiting to re-establish their relationship with the
healthcare system. This will help prevent complications or a continued decline of their health,” said Dr. Ahmed. “During this time our number one priority is – and will continue to be – patient and staff safety.”

Safety protocols include pre-visit and on-site screening of all individuals, universal masking, limited
points of entry to clinics and the hospital, reconfigured waiting rooms and work space for social
distancing, use of personal protective equipment, scheduling that promotes social distancing, and
continued use of telemedicine appointments where appropriate.

“In addition, we will call patients in advance to ask if they have symptoms, limit visitors accompanying patients, and take additional precautions if needed based on your procedure or appointment,” said Dr.Ahmed. “Per NYS regulations, we are also required to COVID test all patients three days prior to their procedure — this is for the safety of everyone involved. We look forward to continuing to take care of our community.”

