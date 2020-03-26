Spencerport community lines up for curbside pickup meals from local restaurants

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Spencerport community is coming together to make sure everyone is being fed during this crisis. The school district already offers grab and go meals for breakfast and lunch but they don’t have state funding to provide dinner. The community found a way to make it happen.

Over 300 families drove through at Spencerport High School on Thursday night to pick up dinner from a local restaurant. The school district and several other community partners are raising money to pay for these meals then offer them to families who need them for a dollar or two each.

Thursday was the first night of the new program, called Spencerport Together. Superintendent Dan Milgate said the community had to get creative to make this happen.

“I just started calling all the restaurants. I was honest with them, I said, ‘we’re building this as we go’, and they’ve been great and I’m still trying to contact restaurants because we don’t know how long this is going to be, we don’t know how long we’re going to have to support our families with meals,” Milgate said.

Thursday night’s meal was provided by Texas BBQ Joint. Coming up in the next week, McDonald’s—, Grampa Sam’s, Barton’s Hots, and Perri’s Pizza will provide meals. The restaurants will put together the meals in the high school cafeteria and people will drive through the parking lot to pick them up.

“What they’re doing is trying to give us a good price point and we’re using the subsidy money to reimburse them for those meals and charging a couple dollars to keep putting money into the fund as we go on,” said Milgate.

Bridget Martin is the president of the Spencerport Education Foundation. She said as of Thursday morning, Spencerport Together had raised $7,000.

“To have a community this small come together and really just look out for each other, everyone that I’ve talked to about this they’re immediately like tell me where to donate. I think Spencerport Together is a great name for this and I think it’s a great example for communities across the country to step up and help each other out,” Martin said.

The meal pickup runs 4:30 to 6:00 on weekdays and as of now they have meals scheduled through next week. If there is money left in the fund when this is all over it will go to the Spencerport Food Shelf.