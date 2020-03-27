Spectrum expands 60-Day free internet offer to include educators

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Charter is expanding their free 60-Day internet offer to include educators both K-12 and college/university professors.

Previously the offer was only for students and low-income families, the company revisited the offer to include educators as more and more schools are being forced to close and switch to online instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The changes were offered starting on March 16 and will be offered for the next 60 days: