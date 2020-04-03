1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

South Carolina man using 3D printer to make medical masks with reusable filters

Coronavirus

by: Chris Spiker

Posted: / Updated:

LAMAR, SC (WBTW) — A man in South Carolina is trying to use a 3D printer in the race to have enough supplies for medical workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Daren Lorenzo’s family owns King Industrial, but instead of making different manufacturing parts, Lorenzo is now building reusable filtration masks. His 3D printer is creating an item many hospital workers are concerned about not having enough of: medical masks.

Unlike most medical masks, this one can be used many times after changing a removable filter.

“It is comfortable,” said Lorenzo, while trying on the mask. “It’s not heavy. I can breathe just fine. It’s not obstructive.”

It’s called the “Montana mask” and it was created by two doctors in that state to help with the ongoing need for surgical masks. The doctors say six disposable filter pieces of about 2.5 inches can come from one N95 mask.

Three sizes can be 3D printed and the masks can be a perfect fit with something like boiling water.

“Heat up the plastic just a little bit, just to make it flexible, and you can easily remold it just to fit your face,” Lorenzo said.

The doctors say they’ve done extensive testing on the “Montana mask,” but it has yet to be approved by the FDA or the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, which is a part of the CDC.

While regular N95s are still the preferred mask, the CDC has allowed homemade masks in crisis relief.

“This is our response to that,” said Lorenzo, who’s the Florence and Columbia coordinator of “Make the Masks.” “Although it may not be quite up to standard, it is still better than doing nothing or putting a dish rag around your face.”

Lorenzo says Florence-area hospitals may be interested, but he needs help since he can only print six or seven masks each day.

“We are trying to find other people who can help supply these and we’re also looking to raise funds to in order to purchase more printers,” he said.

If you’d like to donate money, volunteer a 3D printer or want to learn more about Lorenzo’s cause, check out his Facebook group here. You can also email makethemasksflorence@gmail.com.

Lorenzo says any 3D printers bought will be donated to schools after the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss