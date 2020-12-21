Some small businesses reluctant about PPP loans: ‘Nothing is free’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congress is expected to vote on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package Monday.

New York Senator Chuck Schumer said while this bill is a start, it’s not the end of the story. He said he’ll continue fighting for more money, especially for state and local governments. He said Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell blocked the money this time around, but said he hopes to get more republicans on board with the additional aid once President-Elect Joe Biden takes office.

The Highland Park Diner is one of many struggling restaurants that will likely receive money from the stimulus package. Van Zissis owns the diner, which has been in the orange zone for weeks. He said stimulus money will help, but it isn’t a permanent solution.

“We’re going to pay this money back some way or another, there’s nothing free,” Zissis said. “The cost of business is going to go up, insurance is going to go up.”

$54 billion will go to the people and small businesses in New York State. Included in the national package is $300 weekly for the unemployed for 11 weeks, $600 for each person making less than $75,000 per year, and $15 billion dedicated to live venues. Senator Schumer said $20 billion of New York’s money is allocated to Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses.

“The loans in the PPP, as long as you don’t fire all your employees, becomes a grant. In almost every case the loans will be forgiven,” Schumer said.

But the president of Carosa-Stanton Asset Management, Christopher Carosa, said many small business owners he’s talked to say they won’t touch the PPP loans after issues they had with the loans in the spring.

“If you’re a small business you’re gonna want to tread carefully,” Carosa said. “Talk to experts who know about it; your accountant, people you’ve talked to before who are a little more familiar with this. You don’t want to get caught thinking you’re getting free money and find out all of a sudden it’s not free and you don’t have the cash flow to pay for this money.”

Zissis said he’s worried about taking the money and having to pay it back.

“It might be the same as the first round of PPP, to get people back to work and help out with payroll, but we have a lot more expenses in the restaurant business, or any business, other than payroll,” he said. “If there is a clause where it doesn’t sound good or doesn’t sound feasible I won’t take it because we’ll be on the hook and we can’t afford to take on any more debt.”

Schemer said the $600 individual checks will go out soon but said he doesn’t have an exact timetable. He said it’s almost certain the bill will pass Monday night.

There’s also money set aside for government institutions including $5 billion for education, $1.6 billion for vaccinations, $1.3 billion for rent assistance, and $5 billion for transportation.