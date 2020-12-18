Some pregnant women unsure about taking COVID-19 vaccine, after being excluded in trials

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccination did not include pregnant women. Now as they’re being distributed, it has some of those women questioning whether or not they should take it while bearing child.

The question they’re asking is this: are COVID-19 vaccines safe for pregnant women? Right now, infectious disease experts like Dr. Emil Lesho say the answer isn’t “yes” or “no”.

“There is no safety data in pregnant women, they were not included in trials,” said Dr. Lesho.

Dr. Mary Towner is an OB-GYN at Highland Hospital. She says it’s a long-standing occurrence throughout history for pregnant women to be excluded in clinical trials for ethical reasons. She doesn’t necessarily agree with this, because now she’s left unable to answer a lot of questions for patients. In the meantime Dr. Towner says it’s all about weighing pros and cons.

“Pros and cons of potentially contracting the virus versus getting the vaccine without the safety information. I think that’s the most important thing it just has to be a conversation about risks and benefits for each individual’s situation,” she said.

This is actually a struggle Dr. Towner knows all too well. She herself is 35 weeks pregnant.

Dr. Towner recently took the first dose of vaccine. She was hesitant at first – but again – it’s about weighing those pros and cons.

“I’m not going to lie, I thought about it and kind of hesitated for a second because it is new and you get nervous about that, but I really thought about if I were to get COVID, what are my risk factors, and what are the downsides to getting COVID and pregnancy,” she said.

Dr. Towner says studies show pregnant women do have more risk for COVID complications. She says they are at higher risk of being admitted to ICU, intubation or even death. “That risk does seem to go up if you have other health conditions, diabetes, obesity, that kind of thing. If you are a really healthy woman and have none of those risk factors, you might decide the vaccine is not for you and that’s okay.”

She says it’s also a matter of having that conversation with your doctor.

“We have had pregnant women in Monroe County being delivered in the ICU because they have COVID, that to me was something that was motivating enough to push me to get it,” she said.

Dr. Towner says there’s no reason to believe the vaccine isn’t safe for pregnant women – we just don’t know for sure with them excluded from those studies. Health experts are working with theoretical information from animal studies.