Small businesses can start applying for COVID-19 relief loans on Friday

Breaking News
359 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, 9 deaths, 28 in ICU 477 in mandatory quarantine
Live Now
White House Coronavirus Task Force holds Wednesday briefing
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Small businesses can start applying for COVID-19 relief loans on Friday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle answered questions about the federal stimulus package in a call on Wednesday. Business owners on the call had the chance to ask him anything.

Morelle said his goal is to disrupt the marketplace as little as possible. There are a few programs that make up the stimulus package and one specifically will provide small businesses the relief they’re looking for.

The Paycheck Protection Program will help businesses with 500 or fewer employees. It’s a small business guaranteed loan with a sliding scale of how much employers can borrow. The maximum is $10 million. The money can be used for payroll, healthcare benefits, and overhead items such as rent or utilities. The loan is forgivable as long as employers don’t lay off employees during the program.

Affected non-profits, religious organizations, and self-employed people are eligible to apply for this. Morelle also said there has already been discussion about the next set of packages and there’s a possibility this package will get extended or more help will become available.

“This is going to take a toll on us and the big challenge for us is going to be to get through the emotional and mental challenge and get through this. Because if you look at this the apex, or peak, in Rochester might not happen until the middle or end of May. We might be at this for a long time folks,” Morelle said.

He also said there is support out there for businesses with more than 500 employees. There are refundable credits for the percentage of payroll that a business has.

Business owners can get more information on the package here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss