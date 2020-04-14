Small business owners waiting on approval for federal loans

1  of  2
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some small business owners around the country are starting to receive their loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, while others are still waiting to get approved.

Some local business owners said the application process was difficult at first with so many people applying at once.

Ronald Ricotta is the president of Century Mold. His company makes car parts and most of its business is shut down right now. Ricotta found one small way to continue bringing in money in the meantime. His company worked with surgeons at Rochester Regional Health and developed a face shield. But even with the face shield revenue, sales are still down 95 percent.

That’s why Ricotta applied for a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program.

“Once you got to the point where you were submitting your application, particularly some banks in Rochester were processing tens of thousands of loans almost immediately so it was an overload on the system,” Ricotta said of the application process.

Steve Bulger is the regional administrator for the the U.S. Small Business Administration. He said over a million applications have already been approved nationwide.

“The primary purpose of the Paycheck Protection Program is exactly what the title says. We’re trying to make sure that all our small business employees remain on payroll and their paychecks are protected,” Bulger said.

Ricotta said the car business is tentatively opening back up in May but even if that doesn’t happen, he feels his team is ready to get through this.

“Even though its an unbelievable challenging time and there’s going to be some very negative things that come out of this, I’m excited to see how my team maneuvers through this difficult time.”

